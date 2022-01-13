GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €52.00 ($59.09) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.38 ($47.02).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €44.00 ($50.00). 419,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($54.98). The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of €45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

