Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.47. Genie Energy shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 11,519 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

