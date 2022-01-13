Gladstone Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,440. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $392.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

