Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 3,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

GOOD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 2,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $927.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

