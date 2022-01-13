Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -490.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 9,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.31, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

