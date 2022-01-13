Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.83. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 1,599 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

