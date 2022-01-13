Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $5.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,823.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,711.71 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,901.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,793.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

