Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $247,051,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 45.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Netflix by 200.1% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.58 on Thursday, hitting $526.64. The company had a trading volume of 114,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $621.96 and a 200 day moving average of $591.40. The company has a market cap of $233.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

