Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,837.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,721.55 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,911.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,816.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

