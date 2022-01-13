Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $614.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.15. The company has a market capitalization of $253.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

