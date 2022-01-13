Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 407,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,038. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.