Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the December 15th total of 8,931,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWLLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

