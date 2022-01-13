Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWLIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.