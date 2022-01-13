Head to Head Review: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) vs. CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CDK Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CDK Global and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lyft 0 8 22 0 2.73

CDK Global presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $69.94, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than CDK Global.

Volatility and Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.06 $1.03 billion $8.55 5.06 Lyft $2.36 billion 6.11 -$1.75 billion ($3.71) -11.42

CDK Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 61.80% 119.09% 10.23% Lyft -43.05% -68.30% -21.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.