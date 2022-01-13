Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $77.22 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249,460 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $77,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

NYSE HD opened at $389.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

