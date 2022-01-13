Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,807 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $87,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,093,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

