HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.49

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €67.49 ($76.69) and traded as low as €62.70 ($71.25). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €63.72 ($72.41), with a volume of 537,911 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.69 ($86.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.49.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

