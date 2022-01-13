Howdoo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33,346.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $33,346.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,717,540 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

