Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.68

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 28927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

