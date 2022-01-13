Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 67,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 485,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,673,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

