IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,210.45.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $15.76 on Thursday, reaching $2,848.72. 38,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,911.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,816.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

