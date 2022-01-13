IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 797,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.59. 665,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,493,238. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

