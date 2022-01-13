IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $158.62. The company had a trading volume of 148,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The company has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average of $145.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

