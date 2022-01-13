IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $618.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $602.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.15. The firm has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

