India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 148,733 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.16.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,541.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

