Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVFH stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.