Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVFH stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

