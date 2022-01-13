Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Buys 894 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,613.98).

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 132.25 ($1.80) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.76. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.75 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £579.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.