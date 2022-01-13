Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce $51.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $53.77 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $183.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.48 million to $186.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,145 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period.

INSM opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.17.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.