International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at Bank of America

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.55 ($2.84).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 4.38 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 165.52 ($2.25). 18,728,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,776,473. The company has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

