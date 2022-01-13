International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.54

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.54 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.93). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 63,370 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

