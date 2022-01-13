International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.54

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.54 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.93). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 63,370 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

