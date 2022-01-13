Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.07 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

About Interserve (LON:IRV)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.