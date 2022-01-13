Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.82. 14,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,129. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

