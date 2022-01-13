Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

