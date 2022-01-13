Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $107.49. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

