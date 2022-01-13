Investors Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.59.

MDB stock opened at $432.49 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,450 shares of company stock worth $35,644,846. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MongoDB by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

