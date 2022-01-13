IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $6.06. IRIDEX shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 66,437 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRIX shares. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.37 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.17.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

