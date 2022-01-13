iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.60

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and traded as high as $26.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 60,431 shares trading hands.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

