iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $137.83

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.83 and last traded at $137.90, with a volume of 198177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

