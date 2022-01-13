JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €23.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €23.60 ($26.82) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.52 ($25.59).

Shares of DEC traded up €0.52 ($0.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €22.44 ($25.50). 66,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.07 and its 200-day moving average is €23.06. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

