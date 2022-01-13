Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €64.90 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €64.90 ($73.75) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.66 ($85.98).

ETR HEI traded up €0.40 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching €64.12 ($72.86). The company had a trading volume of 464,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The business has a 50 day moving average of €62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

