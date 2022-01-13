JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €69.00 ($78.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.63 ($74.58).

EPA BNP traded up €0.97 ($1.10) on Thursday, hitting €65.33 ($74.24). The company had a trading volume of 3,191,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.69. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

