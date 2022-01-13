JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.09. 445,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,937,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

