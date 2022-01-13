JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,710” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,710 ($23.21) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,631.20 ($22.14). 9,706,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,053. The company has a market capitalization of £82.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,642.80 ($22.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,581 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,486.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

