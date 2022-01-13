JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $522.92

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 522.92 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.34). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 532 ($7.22), with a volume of 257,115 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.36. The firm has a market cap of £795.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a current ratio of 107.92.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

