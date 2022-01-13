Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €8.10 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.50 ($7.38).

CBK stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €7.46 ($8.48). The company had a trading volume of 6,722,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.75 and a 200 day moving average of €6.04. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €7.19 ($8.17).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

