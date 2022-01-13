KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend payment by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 685,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

