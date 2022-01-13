Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

KGX stock traded down €0.40 ($0.45) on Thursday, hitting €93.30 ($106.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,968 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.28. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

