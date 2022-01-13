Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $209.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.