Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 36,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,837.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,901.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,793.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

