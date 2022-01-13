Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$25.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,855. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

KNRRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

